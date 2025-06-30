Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,949. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -327.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

