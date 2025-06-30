Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. This trade represents a 48.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,954.06. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.72 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average is $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

