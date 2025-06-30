Kendall Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.