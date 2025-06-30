Promising Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – June 30th

NIKE, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, lululemon athletica, PDD, and Coupang are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers hold for future sale. They encompass all sizes, styles, colors, and seasonal lines of garments awaiting purchase by consumers. Effective management of apparel stocks helps businesses balance supply and demand, minimize excess inventory, and optimize turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.72. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $983.89. 568,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $436.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.90 and a 200 day moving average of $981.05. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,761. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.35.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. 2,527,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,823. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

CPNG traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. 6,627,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 213.81 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

