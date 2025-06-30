Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 13,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.