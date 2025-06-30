Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,132,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

