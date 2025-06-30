New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,103 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.83.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.