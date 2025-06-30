Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 91 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

