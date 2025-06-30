Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

