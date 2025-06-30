Albion Financial Group UT Buys 49,206 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 247.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.