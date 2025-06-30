PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

