Axie Infinity Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $370.19 million and $16.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00002086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00002739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,309,178 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 165,289,988.245337 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 2.28227521 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 530 active market(s) with $14,173,887.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

