PotCoin Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1.54 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00006692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137,164.84 or 1.27768765 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 419,999,990 coins and its circulating supply is 415,995,446 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

