Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.26. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 3,406 shares.

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City Ih

About Studio City Ih

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City Ih stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City Ih ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

