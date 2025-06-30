Blur Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $17.78 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,401,519,181.5544143 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.07341643 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $17,460,995.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

