Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.68. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 98,889 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $31,748.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $107,434.95. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

