Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $29.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 3,220 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 2.8%
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
