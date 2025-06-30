Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $26.59. Symrise shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,028 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Symrise Trading Down 6.0%
Symrise Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
