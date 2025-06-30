Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.56. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Henkel AG & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co.’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

