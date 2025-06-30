Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.09. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 12,110 shares traded.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

