A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.24. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 5,244 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

