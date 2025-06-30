Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.42. Fortescue shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

FSUGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

