Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.42. Fortescue shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
FSUGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
