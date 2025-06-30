Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $315.32, but opened at $306.59. Zscaler shares last traded at $310.18, with a volume of 418,299 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.