Reviewing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 8 4 1 2.36 THK 0 0 0 1 4.00

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than THK.

Dividends

Profitability

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. STMicroelectronics pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out 239.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and THK's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 8.94% 6.28% 4.43% THK 2.48% 2.34% 1.57%

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and THK"s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $13.27 billion 2.07 $1.56 billion $1.18 25.88 THK $2.33 billion 1.48 $68.90 million $0.23 57.96

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than THK. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats THK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

