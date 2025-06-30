Metals One (LON:MET1) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Metals One Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of MET1 traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,507,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,712. The firm has a market cap of £58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.56. Metals One has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.75).

Metals One Company Profile

Featured Stories

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

