Analyzing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sinclair and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair 1 2 2 0 2.20 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

Sinclair presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Sinclair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sinclair is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Sinclair has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinclair and BuzzFeed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair $3.55 billion 0.26 $310.00 million $2.01 6.72 BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.40 -$10.10 million $0.33 6.02

Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair 3.72% 34.15% 2.23% BuzzFeed 6.37% -24.44% -8.70%

Summary

Sinclair beats BuzzFeed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc., a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs. This segment operates The Nest, a free over-the-air national broadcast TV network; Comet, a science fiction network; CHARGE!, an adventure and action-based network; and TBD, a multiscreen TV network. The Tennis segment offers Tennis Channel, a cable network which includes coverage of tennis' top tournaments and original professional sports, and tennis lifestyle shows; Tennis Channel International streaming service; Tennis Channel Plus streaming service; T2 FAST, a 24-hours a day free ad-supported streaming television channel; and Tennis.com and Pickleballtv. It also provides digital and internet solutions; and technical services, including the design and manufacture of broadcast systems. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, and other original programming. Sinclair, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

