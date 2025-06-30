Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VWO opened at $49.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.