Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $176.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.