Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $279.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average of $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

