Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.