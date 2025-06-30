United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Galvan Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.