Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

