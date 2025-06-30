Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $70.96 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

