Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $263.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.06. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.48 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.