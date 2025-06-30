Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 267,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 791,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of UBER opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.