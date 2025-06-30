Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and approximately $236.80 thousand worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

