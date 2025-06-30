Ardor Price Hits $0.0803 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.16 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00016778 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004587 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00003827 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00000986 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.