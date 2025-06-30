BlueLinx (BXC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BlueLinx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlueLinx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 4 0 3.00 BlueLinx Competitors 188 1156 1093 47 2.40

BlueLinx currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.79%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% BlueLinx Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueLinx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion $53.12 million 16.50 BlueLinx Competitors $4.92 billion $297.37 million -11.21

BlueLinx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlueLinx competitors beat BlueLinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

