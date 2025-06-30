Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) & Employers (NYSE:EIG) Critical Review

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Atlantic American”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Employers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $880.70 million 1.28 $118.60 million $4.12 11.39 Atlantic American $191.36 million 0.22 -$4.27 million ($0.09) -22.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.5% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Employers and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 0.00

Employers currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Employers pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.99% 9.21% 2.75% Atlantic American -0.77% -2.25% -0.59%

Risk and Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats Atlantic American on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident only, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.