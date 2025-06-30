Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Head to Head Review

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vera Bradley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Bradley and Kering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley $371.97 million 0.16 -$62.19 million ($3.16) -0.68 Kering $18.61 billion 1.44 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vera Bradley and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kering 3 5 0 1 1.89

Risk & Volatility

Vera Bradley has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Bradley and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley -25.52% -11.07% -6.69% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kering beats Vera Bradley on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, outerwear, tees and hoodies, and socks; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com, an online outlet site; its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers and Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca; and Vera Bradley Indirect branded products to specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

