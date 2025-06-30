Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “METAL PROC&FABR” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ardagh Metal Packaging to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.08% -112.58% 2.44% Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors -12.33% -35.54% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion -$3.00 million -106.63 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 6.15

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors 113 445 435 1 2.33

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.65%. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies have a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging peers beat Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

