Insight Inv LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

