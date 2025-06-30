GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 0.9% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $266.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

