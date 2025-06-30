Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

