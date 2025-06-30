MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

