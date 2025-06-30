Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,132,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

