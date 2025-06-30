Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.