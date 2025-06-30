Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 147,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,369. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

