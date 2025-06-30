Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after buying an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after buying an additional 574,055 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

