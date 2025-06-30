Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,878 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $667,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5%
VEU opened at $67.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Summer Short-Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts for Covering
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks Poised to Benefit from GENIUS Act Stablecoins
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Durable Goods Orders Jump 16.5%—Top 3 Stocks to Own Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.